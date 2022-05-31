Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) were up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 40,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,286,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Get Markforged alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.