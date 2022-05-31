Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of MARPS stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 370,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,365. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

