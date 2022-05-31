Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marblegate Acquisition by 32.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,506,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 367,452 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $14,362,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $14,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $14,362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

GATE stock traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,040. Marblegate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

