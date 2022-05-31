Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.39 million, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitex International news, CEO Michael Coffey purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International in the first quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.