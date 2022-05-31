MakiSwap Trading Up 22.6% This Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $454,494.19 and $204,548.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.15 or 0.01554738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00533871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

