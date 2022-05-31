Majedie Investments PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MAJE stock opened at GBX 193.28 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. Majedie Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 252 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £102.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.70.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

