Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $581,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 144.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 398,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 235,621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

