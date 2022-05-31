LuaSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $6,389.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.10 or 0.99968013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001579 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,673,966 coins and its circulating supply is 173,121,434 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

