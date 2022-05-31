Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $324.00

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Lotto has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $324.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00215266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001341 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007869 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

