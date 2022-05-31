Lossless Market Cap Reaches $8.97 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Lossless has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $678,597.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.35 or 0.05885991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,072,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

