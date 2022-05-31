L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.84. 141,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,125. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.8681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

