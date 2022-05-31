L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.84. 141,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,125. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29.
About L’Oréal (Get Rating)
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
