Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aterian by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aterian alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ATER. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.