Long Focus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Profile (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.