Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LMRMF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 162,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,479. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

About Lomiko Metals (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.