Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,901,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOCC remained flat at $$9.62 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

