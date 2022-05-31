Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) were down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.02 and last traded at C$33.33. Approximately 229,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,087,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.25.
Several analysts have commented on LAC shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.30. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.
In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40. Also, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32.
About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
