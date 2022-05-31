Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) were down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.02 and last traded at C$33.33. Approximately 229,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,087,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.25.

Several analysts have commented on LAC shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.30. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40. Also, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

