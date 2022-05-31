Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $40.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 370,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

