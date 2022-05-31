Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $40.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.70.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 370,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
