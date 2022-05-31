Linde plc (LIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Linde has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $329.63 on Tuesday. Linde has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.79. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.14.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.