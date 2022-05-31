Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.51. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 18,478 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,301,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 167,911 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 811,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 246,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

