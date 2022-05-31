Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

