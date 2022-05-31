Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,365,477 shares.The stock last traded at $26.10 and had previously closed at $25.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -49.85.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

