LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on LifeWorks from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on LifeWorks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

LifeWorks stock remained flat at $$12.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

