Lethean (LTHN) Price Up 115.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (LTHN) traded 98.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 115.8% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $509,515.82 and $291.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,013.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.55 or 0.06124174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00213856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.61 or 0.00617264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.00605873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00073517 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

