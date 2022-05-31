Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Leju has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

