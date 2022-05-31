Leelyn Smith LLC Takes $36,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

