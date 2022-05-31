Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $120,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $281.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.20.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.