Leelyn Smith LLC Has $48,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 380.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after acquiring an additional 220,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.39. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $128.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

