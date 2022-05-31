Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

