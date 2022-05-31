Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $46.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCDF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $$27.82 during trading hours on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

