Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,865,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Shares of LSEAW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,925. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

