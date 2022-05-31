KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0014 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. KZ Cash has a market cap of $2,207.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00394556 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004302 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00176401 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

