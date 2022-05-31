Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

KURA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

