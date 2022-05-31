Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,039,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 10,778,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,039.8 days.
Shares of KGTFF stock remained flat at $$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
About Krung Thai Bank Public (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krung Thai Bank Public (KGTFF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.