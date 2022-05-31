Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 19708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.77 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)
