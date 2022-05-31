Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.90

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 125809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

ADRNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

