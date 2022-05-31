KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 159,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

