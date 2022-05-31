KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KINS Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 338,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. KINS Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINZ. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

