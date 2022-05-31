Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

KC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

