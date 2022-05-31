Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $227,221.93 and $83,732.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.03 or 0.00945904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00422953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

