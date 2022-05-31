Kineko Price Tops $0.0730 on Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $681,471.09 and $134,966.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

