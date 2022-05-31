Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.91. Approximately 73,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 242,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.04.
About Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML)
Recommended Stories
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.