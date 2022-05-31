Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in May

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KCDMY. UBS Group lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS KCDMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

