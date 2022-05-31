Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.