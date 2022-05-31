Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.53.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
