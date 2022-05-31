Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.93. 259,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,419. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

