Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 1,964 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 665,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,233,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,926. The company has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.63. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

