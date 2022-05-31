Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 250,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,610 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,657,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HIX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 3,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.