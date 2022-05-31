Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,328. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.68 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

