Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $443,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 496,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,858,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

