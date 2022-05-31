Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.01. 834,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,844,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.81 and its 200-day moving average is $248.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

