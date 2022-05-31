Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KRNL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Kernel Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $24,525,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,272,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 446,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,995,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

